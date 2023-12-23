Off-pitch shopping spree

WASHINGTON: Australians are the envy of the cricketing world right now. For once it has nothing to do with yet another global conquest of theirs akin to last month’s glorious triumph that resulted in a record-extending sixth World Cup in Ahmedabad.

This time around, their exploits occurred not inside an imposing arena, but at a swanky setting in Dubai, eliciting gasps of awe from those present on the floor and millions more watching it live.

Christmas arrived a week earlier, bringing unheard-of riches for Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at this year’s glitzy IPL auction, the first to be held overseas in the league’s 15-year history.



While we have grown accustomed to seeing exorbitant sums splurged by franchises every year in their steadfast pursuit of winning the most coveted domestic T20 trophy, not many would have foreseen the windfall that Starc and his national team captain Cummins pocketed.

Going by past experiences, looking for logic at an IPL auction is similar to experiencing snowfall in Dubai.

Yet, this pattern keeps repeating despite no tangible benefits to be derived from that ‘flawed’ policy of the franchises that are determined to loosen their purse strings even when their decisions are not backed by sound rationale.

Just like the Sensex had breached the 70k barrier for the first time a few days ago, at this year’s IPL auction, Cummins enjoyed the honour of being the first cricketer to touch the Rs 20 crore price tag when Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in a fierce, all-out bidding war before getting their man.

Even before Cummins could let that occasion sink in at faraway Perth where his team had just trounced a hapless Pakistan, he had his thunder stolen by his pace bowling partner for Australia, Starc, who fetched an astonishing Rs 24.75 crore by two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders.

But not everything is hunky dory with the IPL just going by those dizzying amounts.

A year ago to the day, Englishmen Sam Curran and Ben Stokes were the recipients of the then-highest bids.

In the case of the latter, who was acquired by Chennai Super Kings, which splashed more than Rs 16 crore for his services, it turned out to be a colossal disappointment as Stokes could make only a handful of appearances owing to a long-standing knee injury.

At one stage, Stokes, who is the English Test team captain, was even touted as the successor to the incumbent leader MS Dhoni given his cricketing acumen and leadership credentials.

The expectant Super Kings faithful were overjoyed at what they felt was a wise investment with Stokes having been an integral member of the England side that won the World T20 a few months earlier. That didn’t quite materialise the way they had envisaged with Stokes pulling out of next year’s IPL to focus on his recovery.

The worrying aspect is that this is not a one-off occurrence. Recent evidence points to the fact that several prominent names have turned their backs on the IPL, not lured by the deep pockets it has to offer. For the IPL to be considered the best, it is imperative that the cream of the crop participate.

Fans of the game are more interested in the happenings on field and not off it, regardless of the shopping spree their team owners go on.