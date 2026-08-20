Occupational hazard: In-flight cosmic radiation linked to fatal cancers in aircrews

Cosmic radiation originates in space. While only a small amount reaches the Earth’s surface, exposure increases significantly at high cruising altitudes.

Though earlier small-scale studies suggested a link between frequent flying and higher cancer mortality among aircrews, new research published in JAMA Internal Medicine provides definitive evidence. The study analysed national data from over 12 million death certificates containing occupational details, tracking mortality from radiation-linked malignancies including leukaemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and cancers of the skin, breast, thyroid, prostate, and central nervous system.

Out of more than 500 professions, flight attendants registered the highest percentage of deaths from radiation-related cancers, with pilots ranking second. For both jobs, the odds of dying from every specific radiation-related cancer were disproportionately elevated.

Crucially, neither group showed higher-than-normal death rates from non-radiation-linked cancers. Australian radiation experts Catherine Olsen and Ken Karipidis noted in an accompanying commentary that this distinction supports the hypothesis that workplace radiation exposure—rather than lifestyle or socioeconomic factors—drives the excess mortality.