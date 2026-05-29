Oath politics: Affirmation or swear in the name of God?

Thirumavalavan, who offered his party’s support to the new coalition government, said that it is a secular government and that taking an oath in the name of God should be removed from the constitutional prescription. A reverse demand was made during the last part of the 19th century. The government in the UK had an Oath Act by which an oath can be taken either by affirmation or by swearing, depending on the choice of the person. This Act was applicable to the court proceedings where the witnesses and other officers will be administered an oath so that they would not lie before the court. The Oath Act of 1883 made in India was also on similar lines which has now been replaced by the Oath Act of 1969.



However, the British Parliament did not have a choice, and all persons who become members of the House of Commons will have to necessarily take the oath only in the name of God. Charles Bradlaugh, who was elected from the Northampton Constituency, was refused entry into Parliament as he refused to take the oath in the name of God. His expulsion resulted in a byelection, and he was once again elected in the byelection and again a similar incident happened. When he was elected for the third time, he decided to storm Parliament with his supporters, which was prevented by the mounted guards, resulting in a bloody clash. Finally, the House of Commons gave the option of mere affirmation or oath in the name of God.

