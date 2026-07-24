Nuclear non-proliferation: Saudi deal signals fall of N-safeguards

Trump has many reasons to solidify the American relationship with Saudi Arabia these days. He can argue that if the US does not provide the country with its best reactors and nuclear technology, Russia or China will. At a time when tensions have flared with the Saudis for a while Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prohibited the US from launching attacks on Iran from US bases in Saudi Arabia anything that draws the Saudis deeper into the US technology stack makes sense to the White House.

“Rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement Wednesday announcing the deal, “while relying on the world’s best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the US.”

Wright signed the deal with the Saudi minister of energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, but the White House did not immediately release the text or the two secret letters accompanying it. All of those will now go to Capitol Hill for congressional review. But as a practical matter, Congress would have to assemble a veto-proof majority to override Trump’s initiative.

It is a process that has been used many times under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, a key element of Dwight D Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace” programme. The idea was to spread nuclear energy, with safeguards to assure that fuel is not diverted to bomb projects.

But Saudi Arabia poses a particular kind of problem, hard to imagine in Eisenhower’s time. It is a country racing to shed its petroleum-based past and eager to embrace nuclear energy to build data centres and power a future driven by artificial intelligence, yet fearful of what might happen if the Iranians get the bomb.

Saudi officials have made no secret of their determination to keep pace with Iran’s apparent efforts to build a nuclear weapon, and to match them if they do. In 2018, Crown Prince Mohammed pledged that his kingdom would try to develop or acquire nuclear weapons if Iran continued its work toward a bomb despite the fact that Saudi Arabia signed on to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty in 1988, after delaying for 18 years. Other Saudi officials have issued similar warnings in recent years, or talked about the need for Saudi Arabia to become a “threshold” nuclear state, a few screwdriver turns away from building its own weapon.