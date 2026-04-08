Novelty hub: Can India be the world's innovation capital?

With a massive and multidimensional talent pool that no other country can match, India is now home to more than 1,800 GCCs, employing nearly two million professionals in engineering, finance, legal, design, and research. The scale and density of this network create a powerful innovation flywheel. A product conceived in Silicon Valley can be built in Bengaluru, tested in Hyderabad, secured in Pune, and deployed worldwide within days. While the cost advantage remains, it is now secondary to the speed advantage.

These advantages do not come at the expense of quality. Some of the world’s most advanced AI labs and most ambitious semiconductor-design teams are now located in India. Nearly 60% of India’s GCCs are investing heavily in agentic AI—capable of reasoning, planning, and executing complex tasks autonomously—not as experiments, but as core enterprise systems, which run supply chains, secure financial networks, optimize energy grids, and power next-generation mobility. Far from back-office tasks, these operations are sophisticated, high-stakes, and mission-critical. From Goldman Sachs Bengaluru to Walmart Global Tech India, many companies’ “shadow headquarters” in India have more technical depth than their official headquarters.

For India, the GCC boom is one of the most transformative economic developments since the liberalisation of the economy in 1991. It has created a new class of professionals whose work is intellectually demanding, pays far more than traditional service-sector jobs, and offers pathways into global leadership. They are thus reshaping aspirations and accelerating social mobility.