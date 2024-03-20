Non-Fiction Corner: A salty young critic explains internet culture, patiently

• ERIN SOMERS

NEW YORK: Why do people like to watch boxing? We admire the fighters: their guts, their footwork. It is elegant yet brutal. It entertains. It is a form of proxy violence — someone else being hit and doing the hitting — that taps into our primal urges. Lauren Oyler made her name as a pugilist. Her breakout essay on the website BookSlut famously begins, “I have always hated Roxane Gay’s writing.” Her reviews get attention partly because she voices the criticism that one may be too politic to express. Typically, that criticism is harsh. Typically, it is funny.

Even her 2021 debut novel, “Fake Accounts,” contains a 40-page parody of the fragmentary novel form that was dominant in that moment, especially among women writers. It goes on for so long that the reader has time to love it, hate it, become exasperated with it, resign herself to it and, finally, admire its diabolical commitment. Now Oyler has returned with “No Judgment,” a collection of eight essays written specifically for the book. Her sense of humour is present, as is her agile thinking. But fans of blood sport won’t find much here to satisfy their baser appetites. Far from incendiary, the book is clear-eyed and grounded. Several essays here provoked the surprising thought, “This is the sanest thing I have ever read on this topic.”

The book begins with an introduction explaining that some of the essays were inspired by “a growing agitation about what I perceived to be misunderstandings and fallacies spreading in cultural criticism and commentary.” Others center on personal experiences. Topics include: the evolution of internet gossip, the flawed social network Goodreads and the creep of the word “vulnerable” into arts criticism. The uniting idea, if there is one, seems to be about how people are using or absorbing media wrong, and how this is annoying.

The essays are long and unhurried, and the fare will be familiar to anyone who spends a lot of time online. Many of them involve Twitter discourses of the past few years. Martin Scorsese’s views on Marvel movies make an appearance, as do the online sagas of the writers Lauren Hough, Kathleen Hale and Elizabeth Gilbert, each of whom raised the hackles of the online reviewing community with a variety of consequences.

The first essay, “Embarrassment, Panic, Opprobrium, Job Loss, Etc.,” traces gossip through the 21st century, from the rise and fall of the website Gawker to #MeToo and whisper networks, and the notorious anonymously sourced list of “bad media men” that shook up the magazine world in 2017.

These episodes are fluidly stitched together with added context from history and literature, which is the structure of most of the essays in the book. At its best, it feels like your smart friend explaining to you something you missed on the internet, why it’s important and what it means. Occasionally, it feels like your friend over-explaining these things.

Oyler is a sharp and confident critic, and some interpretations in the book are outstanding. For instance, her reading of the film “Tár,” in an essay called “The Power of Vulnerability,” suggests it is not about cancel culture, as many critics wrote when it first came out, but about what would happen if a woman acted like a man.