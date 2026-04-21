No plan bee: Preserved orchids signal 60% drop in pollination since 1970s

Ecosystems can appear healthy even as reproduction rates collapse due to a decline in bees, flies, and wasps. This "pollination failure" is dangerous because it is hard to detect. However, orchids have a specialised biology that allows them to act as early indicators of this decline. Our research, published in Global Change Biology, shows that pollination has been under pressure for a long time, threatening biodiversity and food production.

Most plants are flexible; if one pollinator disappears, another fills the gap. But many orchids rely on a single pollinator or a narrow group. To attract them, they use specific scents, colours, and shapes. Some even chemically mimic insect pheromones. This tight coupling means orchids cannot easily adapt to climate shifts or land-use changes. Because individual orchids can live for decades, the impact of reproduction failure may not be visible for years.