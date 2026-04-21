No plan bee: Preserved orchids signal 60% drop in pollination since 1970s

With their dazzling blooms, orchids are among the most famous flowering plants on Earth. Beyond their beauty, they provide vital clues into the health of global ecosystems.
Ecosystems can appear healthy even as reproduction rates collapse due to a decline in bees, flies, and wasps. This "pollination failure" is dangerous because it is hard to detect. However, orchids have a specialised biology that allows them to act as early indicators of this decline. Our research, published in Global Change Biology, shows that pollination has been under pressure for a long time, threatening biodiversity and food production.
Most plants are flexible; if one pollinator disappears, another fills the gap. But many orchids rely on a single pollinator or a narrow group. To attract them, they use specific scents, colours, and shapes. Some even chemically mimic insect pheromones. This tight coupling means orchids cannot easily adapt to climate shifts or land-use changes. Because individual orchids can live for decades, the impact of reproduction failure may not be visible for years.
Proving long-term decline has been difficult, as few studies track reproduction over decades. While pollinator declines are documented in Europe and North America, data from Australasia has been lacking. However, orchids leave behind a record. When pollinators visit, they remove pollen packets in a way that remains visible on dried specimens. Herbaria worldwide hold hundreds of thousands of these specimens collected over centuries.
In our study, we analysed more than 10,000 preserved orchid flowers collected across Australia. These specimens act like ecological time capsules, allowing us to measure pollination services long after the plants were gathered. We found that pollination services have declined by more than 60% since the 1970s. This decline was linked to increasing land-use intensity and rising temperatures.
This is a global pattern. A 2010 study showed a long-term decline in South Africa. More recently, an analysis of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, collections in the UK examined orchid genera from Africa, the Americas, and Europe. That study found significant declines, particularly among species with highly specialised pollination strategies.
Together, these studies show that declines are most pronounced in orchids that rely on specific pollinator interactions. This reflects "pollen limitation," where plant reproduction is constrained worldwide by a lack of effective pollination.
This emphasises why herbarium collections matter. Rather than being mere stacks of dry plants, they provide an invaluable window into environmental change. Preserved specimens provide long-term evidence that cannot be replaced by short-term field studies.
When pollination fails, plant populations may persist for a time, but without reproduction, they are effectively in terminal decline. Applying this approach across Australia’s orchid diversity could allow pollination failure to be detected earlier at a continental scale. Right now, orchids are sending a clear signal: pollination is under pressure, and it has been for decades.
The Conversation