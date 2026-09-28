No easy task: Rebranding nations harder than renaming products

Searching for Turkey on Google yielded images and articles that conflated the country with Meleagris — the bird famed for holiday dinners. State media pointedly announced that in English, "turkey" also meant something that failed badly. The government urged the world's 1.5 billion English speakers to abandon a label associated with defeat and roasted poultry.

Yet rebranding a country — as Naoero, formerly Nauru, attempted at the United Nations this week — remains a complex endeavour.

Corporate missteps like New Coke or Netflix’s botched Quikster service are routine fixtures of market capitalism. Corporate identity can be altered overnight with a marketing budget. National rebranding, however, touches deep cultural nerves: independence movements, armed conflicts, ethnic divisions, and contesting interpretations of historical events.

Some changes take root quickly, while others struggle against entrenched habit. Siam became Thailand in 1939 to foster ethnic unity and shed a foreign label, a shift adopted across almost all English-speaking countries. Conversely, certain name changes face criticism as demagogic moves. For instance, executive orders by US President Donald Trump targeting geographic features sparked debate, while Erdogan’s push for Türkiye met flak at home, where critics viewed it as autocratic.

Linguistic heritage plays an equally decisive role. The Portuguese name "Costa do Marfim" first appeared on 17th-century nautical charts when ivory dominated trade along that West African coast. France ruled the territory from 1893 until 1960. Upon independence, the nation retained its French colonial name — Côte d’Ivoire — unlike many African peers. Its founding president, Félix Houphouët-Boigny, favoured economic cooperation with France over a sharp rupture. Linguists noted that selecting a name from one of the country's 60-odd languages risked favouring one community, making the French name an acceptable neutral label.