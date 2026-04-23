No boys' club: Whiskey’s new leading ladies reshaping industry

"I can see someone who looks like me doing this job," said Ireland, now the chief blender for Vermont-based WhistlePig. She is among a growing number of women leading a traditionally male-dominated industry. Increasingly, women are launching brands and innovating as more women consume the spirit.

Ireland is among a growing number of women who have become leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry that has not always welcomed outsiders. Increasingly, women are launching their own brands and finding new ways to innovate in distilling and blending at a time when more women are drinking whiskey.