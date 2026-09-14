New Secretariat: Foreshore to the wall, Guindy deserves a look

At its core lies a basic legal question that demands a definitive answer before any further step is taken.

Much of the discussion regarding the proposed Secretariat at Foreshore Estate has understandably centred on traffic flow, congestion, and the impact of a large building on the cityscape.

While these are legitimate concerns, they remain urban planning issues. Roads can be widened, traffic altered, and building designs modified. The primary question is simpler: can the government lawfully build the proposed Secretariat on this designated land?

Justice Chandru draws attention to the 1994 High Court judgment concerning Survey No 4309. In Consumer Action Group v Union of India ((1994) 1 MLJ 481), Justice Kanakaraj permitted only a small memorial on part of the land, while restraining construction of an office complex or commercial complex elsewhere on the survey number and directing that the remaining portion be maintained as low-lying wetland. That order deserves far more attention than it has received so far.