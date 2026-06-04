New research upends the argument for a popular longevity supplement

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD+, has been among the hottest antiaging supplements for several years. It’s sold by trendy supplement companies as well as retail giants like Walgreens and Walmart.

The molecule is critical for cellular metabolism and other fundamental biological processes, and scientists and supplement companies alike have asserted that its levels drop with age. The idea that taking an NAD+ supplement could help with healthy aging took off, despite the fact that evidence showing a benefit in humans is slim.

And new research suggests that part of the thinking that helped to fuel the booming market for these supplements may be wrong. A study published recently in Nature Metabolism showed that blood levels of NAD+ don’t actually fall with age. Another recent study, which was published as a preprint paper in February and has not yet been peer reviewed, had the same conclusion.