New narrative: Zohran Mamdani’s true American dream

But something new has emerged with the rise of so-called democratic socialists in the United States. In an address marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, one of their leading exponents, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, offered a radically different narrative about what the US is and could be. Mamdani won his office not by promoting academic woke purism but by focusing on local issues and the underprivileged, with calls for free childcare and buses, rent control, and accessible health services. And in his July 4 address, he translated his politics into a global vision:

“We are told that America is exceptional because we are richer, stronger, more powerful than everyone else … The truth, my friends, is that America is exceptional because here, nothing is fixed in place. The frontier may be closed, we may have walked on the moon, but the work of fulfilling the values first enshrined in the Declaration of Independence—that work endures, my friends, and it belongs to us all. It also belongs to our newest Americans, those standing here with me today, all of whom were recently naturalised. Nearly a decade ago, I, too, felt what you feel—the joy of no longer being just a New Yorker, but an American, too. You each hold a special power. The power to determine what America means.”