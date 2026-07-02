New Delhi's pivot: How Modi has remade India

On foreign policy, Modi has emulated Nehru, asserting India as a formidable and independent actor on the world stage. Rather than take partisan positions in global geopolitical rivalries, he has upheld India’s long-standing commitment to strategic autonomy and pioneered the doctrine of “multi-alignment.”

This has meant strengthening relations with the Gulf monarchies, serving as a voice for the Global South in international fora, and concluding trade deals with the European Union and the United Kingdom. It has also meant upholding ties with Russia while maintaining a robust strategic relationship with the US. India remains a pillar of the US-led Quad security alliance, along with Australia and Japan, though President Trump’s administration has lately cast doubt on America’s commitment to the Quad and its ambition to rein in the influence of a rising China.

Mistakes have been made. For example, India arguably should have positioned itself as a neutral party and potential mediator in the Iran war, rather than giving the impression that it was on the US and Israel’s side. Nonetheless, during Modi’s tenure, India has established itself as an independent pole in the global order.