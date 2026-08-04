New brain study: Expressive humanoids risk losing trust over everyday errors

For some participants, Pepper was animated, making eye contact, gesturing, and nodding. For others, it remained entirely motionless. We measured four parameters: brain activity, oxytocin levels, self-reported trust, and how much the robot influenced decision-making.



Interestingly, when people interacted with an expressive robot that broke social norms, their oxytocin levels rose. Commonly dubbed the "love hormone" for its role in bonding, oxytocin is usually expected to drop when a partner lets you down. Here, however, higher oxytocin during an animated robot’s errors led to lower trust and fewer accepted suggestions. The hormone was tracking suspicion, not affection.



While errors damaged trust regardless of the robot's expressiveness, an animated presence fundamentally changed how the human brain processed the blunder.



To track real-time brain activity, we used functional near-infrared spectroscopy, a portable forehead sensor that measures brain oxygen levels during natural movement and speech. We focused on two regions: the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, which flags broken expectations, and the medial prefrontal cortex, which helps infer others' intentions.



When the animated robot erred, participants were caught off guard. Activity spiked across both regions, and they began working together more closely. This synchronised brain activity predicted the rise in oxytocin, which in turn predicted a drop in trust. Conversely, this coordinated brain response was entirely absent when participants interacted with expressionless robots.



As robots enter homes, hospitals, and workplaces, user adoption hinges heavily on trust. Designers often assume that lifelike, expressive traits build a reservoir of trust that protects a robot's reputation when it fails.