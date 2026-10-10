Neural privacy: Mind reading tech poses human rights threat, warns UN

To address such threats, the report lists several recommendations, including regulations consistent with international law, recognising thoughts as “highly sensitive personal data” and requiring explicit consent for the use of neurotechnology in criminal justice settings.

Human rights officials said the document was an important step toward raising global awareness of the issue and that it could help countries develop laws to prevent the abuse of such technology.

The report, some rights activists said, broadens the traditional understanding of freedom of thought, which has largely focused on freedom of expression, to include keeping one’s innermost ideas private.

“It’s no longer just about the classical ways through which freedom of thought is evoked,” said Marcello Ienca, a professor of ethics and neuroscience at the Technical University of Munich.