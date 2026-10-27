Netanyahu Won the Middle East and Lost the World

In a searing investigation built on thousands of testimonies, B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, described this campaign as “a comprehensive mechanism of elimination that works to dismantle the conditions for continued Palestinian existence in the West Bank, while deepening Jewish control and supremacy in an irreversible manner.” The world is increasingly seeing this oppression and violence firsthand, as foreign journalists and politicians are being beaten by settlers and detained by the Israeli military.



Has all this made Israelis safe? It has certainly left them regionally dominant. But the world now sees Israel as a brutal aggressor. Israel is riven by terrible religious and political divides at home, it is losing many of its most productive citizens to an easier life outside its borders, and it is staring down a future in which it cannot count on unstinting U.S. or European support and will likely face international isolation as an apartheid regime.



The very meaning of Israel has changed, as the country formed in the aftermath of genocide may be found responsible for genocide at the International Court of Justice. Just this weekend, Netanyahu suggested that Israel might need to turn to cryptocurrency to get around the international sanctions he expects in the future, triggering a rare rebuke from Israel’s central bank, which warned that crypto cannot be used to evade sanctions. “We won the Middle East, but we lost the world,” said Ari Shavit, an Israeli political commentator.



“Strong against Hamas” was the Likud party’s slogan in the 2006 election. Likud’s view of the world has long been proved by Hamas; Hamas’ view of Israel has long been proved by Likud. The result is a trap from which neither Israelis nor Palestinians have been able to escape. If Israel’s opposition bloc wins, it will win within this ruinous logic. To succeed, it will need to find a way to escape it.