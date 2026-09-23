Navigating and co-managing Tamil Nadu’s coastal standoffs

Full solar electric propulsion

One of the best strategies for improving the economic margins of the small-scale fishers would be to push the adoption of solar-electric propulsion which offers clear long term operational advantages despite high initial capital expenditure. The adoption of full solar-electric propulsion among artisanal fishers in Tamil Nadu is in an early pilot and trial phase despite an estimated 50 to 60% reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to petrol/ kerosene outboard motors (OBMs). Tamil Nadu’s craft fleet of kattumarams, fiberglass beach landing crafts (FRPs), and vallams are yet to transition from fossil fuels to solar-electric power on a commercial scale.

Marine tech startups like NavAlt, ICAR-CMFRI and ICAR-CIFT, and non-governmental organisations such as Association of Deep Sea Going Artisanal Fishermen are involved in pure solar-electric propulsion localized trials which are primarily focused on low-horsepower, near-shore traditional craft operating within 3 to 5 NM.

Daily fuel expenses account for almost 70% of operating costs of a small motorised crafts. An initial capital expenditure of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh is involved for converting a standard fibre-reinforced plastic vessel. This upfront liability drops by 40% to 60% with subsidy support under PMMSY scheme effectively reducing the payback period up to 5 years down from 18-24 months.

This reduces trip fuel cost and enables higher returns over operational costs. FPO bulk purchases, climate finance and solar-ice integration can bridge the feasibility gap. Local Fish Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) are being encouraged to set up coastal charging and battery –swapping stations to remove the weight of heavy solar arrays from small hulls.

