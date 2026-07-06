Nato's choice: Stop funding Putin, time to win the war

The statements will be welcome, but they will not end the war. For more than four years, NATO has sought to manage the conflict in Ukraine rather than win it decisively. In Ankara, the alliance members must set their sights higher than on another declaration of allied unity.

The NATO summit should commit to breaking the Russian war economy and ending Moscow’s ability to fight abroad. That requires admitting an uncomfortable truth: Western sanctions have constrained Russia, but they have not cut off the fossil fuel revenues that sustain President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.