National Security: Kash Patel’s dangerous FBI power game

I left the FBI last year, having held multiple leadership roles overseeing counter-terrorism and criminal investigations. I was pushed out of my post along with seven other senior executives. The bureau remains strong, thanks to the talented and dedicated men and women serving within it, but the ousters of dozens of experienced personnel since Donald Trump took office — some of whom handled threats from Iran — represent a dangerous fact about the current leadership.

Kash Patel is consumed by politically motivated revenge and conspiracy theories, distracting the FBI, once again, from the danger of terrorism. The spreading war with Iran significantly elevates the regime’s threat to people at home and abroad, meaning that the FBI must return its focus to its core work: protecting the public from terrorist and cyberattacks and halting foreign intelligence operations and espionage.

Even before the war, Iran posed a serious threat. It is the world’s most prolific state sponsor of terrorism and, through its proxies and its own direct recruitment abroad, is culpable for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. It supported Hezbollah when it killed 241 US service members with a powerful car bomb in Beirut in 1983. In 1996, it was responsible for an attack in Saudi Arabia that murdered 19 service members. And in recent years, it has increasingly targeted people at home, using its own direct network controlled by the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the external operations branch of the ayatollah’s powerful military force.

In one case, the IRGC planned to kidnap a US citizen of Iranian origin who publicly opposed the Iranian government — only to hire Russian mobsters to try to murder her instead. After the FBI arrested the mobsters, an IRGC asset hired local operatives who stalked her for months, until the FBI arrested them, too. The IRGC had tasked that same asset with concocting a plan to assassinate Trump.