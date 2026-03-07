National drink: Good times are over in China’s liquor capital

The gigantic factory stretches for more than a mile along the riverbank, belching steam laced with the aroma of China’s “national drink” — a gullet-searing grain spirit that, according to local lore, helped propel Mao Zedong to power, smoothed Richard Nixon’s 1972 visit to Beijing and turned a remote mountain valley into “the liquor capital of China.”

But, drenched for decades in the fumes and profits of its booze business, the town of Maotai in China’s southern Guizhou province is now nursing a bad hangover.

A nationwide ban on drinking alcohol at official banquets, an economic slowdown that has cut expense account boozing and the more health-conscious habits of a young generation with little appetite for 100-plus-proof alcohol have dented the fortunes of the state-controlled Kweichow Moutai, the town’s biggest employer with more than 30,000 workers, and hundreds of smaller, private distilleries scattered throughout the mountains.