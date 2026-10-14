Murder to deter murder: Executions say a lot about American exceptionalism

The death penalty and American exceptionalism

Historically, the concept of American exceptionalism has referred to the republic’s founding in democracy , liberty and rights.

Paradoxically, Americans invoke those values to support the death penalty, not just its abolition.

In the 1950s and ‘60s, civil rights activists used evidence of racial bias in the use of capital punishment to argue it was unconstitutional. In 1972, the US Supreme Court agreed. Since state death penalty statutes failed to prevent their “arbitrary and capricious” administration, they were unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.

That decision overturned every retentionist state’s death penalty laws and it spared close to 600 prisoners on death row. For five years, no executions occurred in the US.

Yet, the Supreme Court did not represent the will of the people. Was its ruling undemocratic?

Thirty-five states thought so, and they updated their death penalty statutes in response. In 1976, the Supreme Court ruled the revised statutes were constitutional on procedural grounds. Besides, the majority argued, “in a democratic society, legislatures, not courts, are constituted to respond to the will and consequently the moral values of the people”.