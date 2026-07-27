More earthy than AI: No wonder Elon Musk hates ‘The Odyssey’

Nevertheless, Musk has been stewing. On Tuesday, he promised to make a “historically accurate” artificial intelligence-generated ‘Odyssey’ movie by year’s end, posting an absurdly kitschy clip made by his Grok image generator. In doing so, he inadvertently highlighted one reason Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is so powerful — because it represents a revolt of the human in a world overstuffed with AI slop.

Despite its sprawling canvas, Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is often strikingly intimate in scale and sparing in its use of computer-generated effects. “We like to spend a lot of time in real places, on real locations, having stuff in front of the camera that is tangible and tactile,” his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema told The New York Times. The Cyclops Polyphemus wasn’t an AI creation, but a 60-foot animatronic puppet. The Sirens are small figures in the distance, Hades a murky field. In The Telegraph, Robbie Collin described Nolan filming aboard a wooden ship amid a real-life storm, with extras clutching the sides and vomiting, creating the movie’s sense of tempestuousness. Nolan knows how to build hyper-real fantasy realms, as he did in ‘Inception’ and ‘Tenet’, but in ‘The Odyssey’, he’s opted for the earthy over the glossy and grandiose.

Some of the polarising narrative choices Nolan has made seem downstream of this approach. The film does not create a lavish ancient dream world for viewers to get lost in. The gods are barely present, except for a subdued Athena played by Zendaya. “Nolan’s ‘Odyssey,’ unlike Homer’s, is a story completely disenchanted, devoid of the supernatural, aside from like the odd witch or two that shows up,” complained right-wing influencer Matt Walsh, who compares the movie unfavourably to ‘Gladiator’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and Mel Gibson’s ‘Apocalypto’. The film’s stakes feel more psychological than mythic.

That seems to be exactly what viewers are responding to, turning ‘The Odyssey’ not just into a hit but a cultural phenomenon, with some people travelling by plane for the chance to see it in IMAX 70 millimetre. (As The New York Post reported, Manhattan’s only theatre to show the film in that format is sold out for every screening through Aug. 19.) There might seem to be a contradiction between its absence of eye candy and its success as a spectacle. But AI has rendered eye candy cheap. Viewers long for the visceral.