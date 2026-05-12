Moral injury: When your workplace doesn't match your ethical outlook

The psychiatrist Christophe Dejours, who specialises in work and mental health, has argued that the complexities of work require employees to constantly expend emotional and cognitive energy navigating moral dilemmas.

Those dilemmas could be to do with a company's environmental record for example, or how it relates to a country engaged in a military conflict. Moral injury does not arise only from what workers are required to do.

It can also take the form of intense feelings of isolation when an employee feels what a company is doing is wrong, but nobody is doing anything about it.

Eventually, moral injury can become a deep crisis, with workplace suicide as its most tragic manifestation.

Moral injury is commonly used to describe the experiences of workers in caregiving professions, such as medicine or nursing, where decisions can carry life-or-death consequences. However, moral injury can manifest in many occupations, particularly during disasters, when individuals suddenly feel a heightened sense of responsibility for others.

For employees like Demir, the earthquake in Turkey was not only a national tragedy – it was a moment when the employer's values were put to the test.