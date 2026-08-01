Moral compass: The world needs compassionate AI

Under such conditions, we risk forgetting the most important question: Whom is this intelligence ultimately meant to serve? The greatest failure of AI today is one of leadership, not engineering. True, much of the conversation at global gatherings already focuses on concepts like "ethical AI" and "responsible AI," and these are indispensable. We need stronger governance, meaningful accountability, and effective regulation.

But such safeguards are not enough. Ethics can tell us what is right, and laws can establish boundaries; but neither, by itself, will change the mindset of those who are imagining and designing technologies that will influence billions of lives. That requires something deeper, namely compassion.

Compassion is often mistaken for empathy, kindness, or charity. But it is not synonymous with any of them, nor is it simply an emotion or an abstract moral ideal. Compassion begins with recognising another person’s suffering as our own, prompting us to take action to alleviate it. It includes the courage to act before additional harm occurs. It leads us not merely to optimise systems, but also to protect human dignity.