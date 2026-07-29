Monkeys understand shapes in almost the same way as humans

“By manipulating the similarity of the shapes, we were able to look at what kinds of rules they’re using,” said Jessica Cantlon, a cognitive neuroscientist at Carnegie Mellon University whose lab conducted the study.

For correct matches, the monkeys, preschoolers and adults received positive feedback: a treat, sticker or affirmation, respectively. But the mistakes, which were met with no reward, were just as important in order to understand what concepts were easy and difficult for the brain.

“The task certainly depends on a broad network of brain regions and circuits involved in visual and cognitive processing,” said David Freedman, a neurobiologist at the University of Chicago who was not involved in the new research. Matching tasks rely on both basic visual cues — like a shape’s edges and contours — and a higher-level understanding of shape identity and structure.

The researchers then analyzed the results alongside those from another lab’s recent experiment, in which monkeys, young children and adults had to identify a geometrically dissimilar shape in a group.

Through this analysis, researchers realized that their participants were all capable of making connections between shapes and their angles, ratios and patterns — monkeys included.

This shared foundation suggests that our geometric intuition evolved long before humans did, which isn’t a surprise to many researchers who study animal cognition.

“These are hardly the only animals on Earth that have to deal with geometry,” said Ed Wasserman, an experimental psychologist at the University of Iowa, who was not involved in the new study.

Many species have been shown to identify objects or patterns even when they are rotated or resized. Pigeons, for example, are even better than humans at some shape-matching tasks, a skill that might help them stay oriented as they fly.

“We humans tend to overestimate how special we are,” said Earl Miller, a neuroscientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who was not involved in the new study. “If every new angle made an object seem completely different, life would be chaos.”