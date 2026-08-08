Modi's gen Z reels miss mark

He and his team appear to be quick learners. In the latest Instagram Reel, the 75-year-old Prime Minister has cleverly used National Handloom Day to reach out to the Instagram audience.

He went so far as to urge people to make Reels, suggesting the popular GRWM format. In the "Get Ready With Me Reels”, users film themselves dressing up or wearing a garment.

The youth may not have forgotten how many cussed right-wing handles criticised young women who made GRWM Reels as a vulgar show of skin.

When it comes to outreach through social media, it is well-known that the BJP takes it very seriously.