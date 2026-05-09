Modernising India’s reorganisation law

A State’s name is not an administrative label. It embodies linguistic, cultural and historical identity. Such a change under Article 3(e) should originate from the State, not be imposed by the Union. Recommendation 4 suggests amending Article 3 to provide that any alteration of a State’s name under Article 3(e) may be initiated only by a resolution of the concerned State Legislature, passed by not less than two-thirds of total membership. No proposal shall be made if the State’s name has been altered within the preceding 25 years.

The proviso to Article 3 requires reorganisation proposals to be referred to the State Legislature. The difficulty arises when a State is under President’s Rule under Article 356 and its Legislature is suspended or dissolved. In Manohar Lal v. Union of India (1970), the Delhi High Court upheld the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, although the State Legislature’s views were not obtained. In Re: Article 370 (2023), the Supreme Court reached a similar conclusion. Together, these decisions mean that during President’s Rule, the Union may reorganise a State without the consent — or even the existence — of its elected legislature.

But Article 356 is housed under “Emergency Provisions” for a reason. The Union’s role is custodial and restorative. A complete bar on territorial reorganisation during President’s Rule is therefore essential. Recommendation 5 proposes amending the proviso to Article 3 to provide that, notwithstanding anything in Article 356, no Bill for forming a new State or altering the area, boundaries or name of any State shall be introduced in Parliament while a Proclamation under Article 356 is in force.

Union Territories were originally conceived as narrow exceptions. Several later became full States, including Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa. Union Territories suffer from an inherent democratic deficit. Both the First and Second Administrative Reforms Commissions acknowledged this democratic deficit. The 2019 downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir intensified this concern. Central administration must be temporary or exceptional, not a permanent arrangement for people desiring self-rule. Nor should new Union Territories be created by loosely invoking “security considerations”.