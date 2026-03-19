Modern anxieties: Did aliens shape ancient civilisations or did we?
Could ancient humans really have built the pyramids without extraterrestrial help? Or do such questions reveal more about modern anxieties than the past itself? The idea that aliens assisted the builders of ancient monuments was famously promoted by Swiss author Erich von Däniken in his 1968 bestseller, Chariots of the Gods. Though von Däniken passed away in January 2026, his "ancient astronaut" hypothesis still captivates millions.
Von Däniken pointed to structures like the pyramids and various enigmatic artefacts as supposed evidence that extraterrestrial beings shaped early civilisations. While these ideas have been repeatedly debunked, television programs like Ancient Aliens continue to broadcast similar narratives. These theories originally crystallised during the Cold War, emerging amid the space race and fears of nuclear annihilation. As humanity prepared to leave Earth while confronting its own destructive power, the idea of ancient astronauts offered cosmic reassurance; the past became a stage for modern existential drama.
The persistence of these unfounded theories relates to the nature of archaeology itself. The discipline works with fragmentary evidence and layered deposits that rarely yield simple answers. However, sites such as Giza in Egypt, Göbekli Tepe in Turkey, and Troy are not unsolved enigmas; they are the result of decades of systematic excavation. At Giza, archaeologists have uncovered worker settlements and bakeries, proving that thousands of organised labourers constructed the pyramids over decades.
Göbekli Tepe shows that monumental stone pillars were erected by hunter-gatherer communities millennia before writing — not through alien intervention, but through coordinated ritual innovation. At Troy, successive layers reveal centuries of human adaptation rather than technological anomalies. Archaeological conclusions are grounded in material evidence, yet to outsiders, scientific caution can resemble hesitation. Pseudoscience fills this perceived gap with spectacle, flattening complexity into insinuation.
A typical "ancient aliens" argument suggests that the pyramids' precision requires advanced technology beyond the reach of ancient humans. This reasoning rests on a false dilemma. It ignores what archaeology actually studies: logistics, labour organisation, tool assemblages, and the small imperfections that reveal human hands at work. Such explanations satisfy a psychological impulse. The hypothesis exploits "proportionality bias" — the intuition that extraordinary achievements must have extraordinary causes. Modern narratives cast humanity as part of a grand design guided by superior beings, turning archaeological sites into props for cosmic drama.
Distrust of "gatekeepers" like universities and museums amplifies this effect, where scientific refutation is often rebranded as a conspiracy. Furthermore, pseudoscientific archaeology is a lucrative industry; books on ancient astronauts sell millions, and TV franchises generate steady revenue. By contrast, scholarly monographs circulate in a much smaller economy.
This is not just a battle of ideas, but a battle for attention where spectacle is rewarded over caution. Debunking alien claims is necessary, but so is telling more compelling stories about how humans shaped their own history. Archaeology demonstrates that uncertainty is intellectual honesty and that human context deepens wonder rather than diminishing it. Modern humans remain the true architects of their own past.
The Conversation