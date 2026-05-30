Missing link in Earth’s history found in museum

This decline has been considered evidence for a real biological crisis driven by environmental instability, changing ocean chemistry, cooling climates, a lack of oxygen in ancient seas, or a combination of these factors. Our new study, published in BMC Biology, provides new evidence for an alternative idea. The Furongian may not represent a true collapse in biodiversity, but rather a gap in where scientists have looked and what kinds of rocks have been studied. It is a reminder of how incomplete our understanding of Earth’s history remains.

We describe a new 500-million-year-old arthropod from Québec, Canada. Arthropods are animals with exoskeletons. The fossil belongs to a rare group of early arthropods related to the lineage leading to spiders and scorpions. Importantly, it comes from a geological setting that scientists have not previously recognised as being notable for preserving fossils at this time.