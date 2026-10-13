Mind over matter | Decluttering your brain: The science of letting go

Many of us face clutter when we do seasonal cleaning or, far harder, when we deal with a deceased loved one’s things. Millions spend huge sums each year on storage, living with jam-packed storerooms and attics. As a neuroscientist studying how people make decisions, I have seen that when given the right tools, people can work with, rather than against, the brain systems regulating decision-making to let go of old ideas and behaviours. Knowing how our minds work is the first step to aligning decision-making with our goals and values.

It isn’t irrational to have trouble letting objects go. The parts of our brain that help us decide what is valuable overlap with those that keep track of what feels like us. As a result, we feel that what is ours is good, and we increase the value we attach to objects, ideas and behaviours from our past.

People given an object typically place more value on it than they assign to a similar object they don’t own. In one study, participants were asked to sort objects into a basket that would be theirs and one that would be someone else’s.