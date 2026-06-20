Military frailty: Iran truce seals US-Israeli failure

Faced with the reality of an intact Iranian government, Trump reversed his rhetoric at the G7 summit. Claiming that he never cared about regime change, the US president pivoted to describing the new Iranian negotiators as rational, strong and smart.

The MoU also mandates the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade and the implementation of emergency Treasury Department waivers to allow the resumption of Iranian crude oil exports. It signals the unfreezing of up to $100 billion in restricted Iranian assets and the creation of a $300 billion international reconstruction fund for economic development. From a critical perspective, this demonstrates that economic blockades are ultimately unsustainable when met with asymmetrical regional deterrence. Again, this should not have been new to the US government; it is something that scholars have researched and written about for years.

As argued as early as 2011, sanctions, gunboat diplomacy and even war do not work. Iranian society is too connected, and the economy and the state are too agile. Tehran’s threat to close down the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway should have been seen by its adversaries as a potent deterrent. Hopefully, decision-makers will learn lessons from this ill-fated war.

Indeed, perhaps the most notable aspect of the MoU is what it leaves out. There is no mention of Iran dismantling its ballistic missile programme, nor is there a requirement for Iran to sever ties with its regional proxies. Additionally, the ceasefire explicitly covers all fronts, effectively mandating a halt to hostilities in Lebanon — a point of major friction for Netanyahu, who had vowed to maintain an Israeli security zone in the south.