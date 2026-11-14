Microsoft outage: No incessant email chimes, yet we stayed online

But the UK arm of discount grocery chain Aldi suggested staying home, writing “Microsoft being down is the equivalent of an adult snow day right?!” on Facebook.



Burger King instead opted for a message directed at Microsoft: “Whoever’s troubleshooting and working on the outage rn…take your time. go out and get a Whopper.”



The WHO, meanwhile, valiantly pitched some healthy offline ideas like taking a break from screens or stretching and walking.



We could do that. We could take advantage of a world and a workday where our inboxes don’t demand all of our attention. We could savour the unexpected serenity of an enforced e-silence. We could take a walk! Really, we could.



Or we could stay inside, tethered to our laptops and desktops and smartphones, drafting hot takes instead of emails.



And again: Refresh, refresh, refresh.



For some unfortunate souls, Teams sadly still worked. Others were forced to pivot to alternate forms of communication.



“Having meetings on WhatsApp now instead,” one Redditor wrote.



“My boss pointed out the program that has our training on still works,” someone else posted.



Still more turned to other screens for entertainment: “Feet up on the sofa, coffee in hand and playing a bit of Xbox, wonderful start to the day,” another said.