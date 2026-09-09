Microplastics carry chemical, biological contaminants: Review

While microplastics are known for harmful effects in organisms and ecosystems, their environmental impact may extend far beyond the plastic particles themselves, researchers said.

The review, published in the journal Energy and Environment Nexus, also introduces a three-tiered framework for understanding the physical, chemical and biological factors that determine when these transport effects may become major ecological risks.

“Microplastics should not be considered isolated particles in the environment,” author Jingliang Shi, from Jiangxi Agricultural University in China, said.

“They can interact with chemicals and microorganisms, transport them between environmental compartments and, under certain conditions, amplify their ecological effects.

Understanding when these processes become dominant is essential for realistic risk assessment,” Shi said.

A major concern is the ‘Trojan horse effect’, where microplastics can adsorb persistent organic pollutants, heavy metals and other contaminants on the surfaces, the researchers said.

The pollutants may be released in the digestive systems of the organisms upon ingestion- conventional microplastics generally deliver contaminants through the gastrointestinal tract, while nanoplastics smaller than a micrometre may cross biological membranes and distribute pollutants to internal organs, they found.