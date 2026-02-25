Mexico killed ‘El Mencho.’ What’s next for the drug cartel he led?

Mexican security forces killed the drug lord, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, on Sunday. Almost immediately, Guadalajara, Mexico’s third-largest city and the capital of Jalisco state, was plunged into chaos as the cartel retaliated, with violence spreading to cities and beach resorts across Mexico as gunmen torched stores and banks and blockaded highways.

The cartel’s survival now depends on how quickly it can appoint a successor and close ranks, or it could fragment as internal factions fight for power.