Metaphysical flux: The atheist and the machine god

There is no obvious escape from mystery here. If you bite the bullet and just say that Claudia has already attained consciousness, then that implies we somehow built a conscious mind without having any idea of how consciousness works or where it comes from. That’s science with extremely spooky characteristics: Like Kevin Costner summoning baseball ghosts to the Iowa cornfield, we put up a material architecture and the mysterious “I” magically appeared.

Alternatively, if you say that AI isn’t conscious but merely capable, then the question of why we experience reality through consciousness — the internal “I,” the sense of personal identity and will — becomes much more difficult to answer. If consciousness isn’t necessary for capability, then presumably evolution should default to zombies. And indeed Dawkins suggests that maybe it does, that our mental experience may be a mere “ornament” and any alien civilisations we encounter may lack our sense of self.

Maybe the achievement of Claude is to show us what intelligence might look like in the materialist’s universe — even as our own consciousness indicates that this universe is a much, much stranger place.

The New York Times