Meta unveils an AI image generator

Meta’s release of new AI image and video tools follows the rest of the industry’s shift to tools that can write code. OpenAI shut down Sora, which made AI videos, in March as the company said it would focus its resources elsewhere.



Meta, which owns Facebook and Threads in addition to Instagram and WhatsApp, plans to invest up to $145 billion in AI this year as part of its efforts to transform itself into an AI company. Meta is also increasingly relying on AI to moderate content on its social media platforms, as well as to offer customer service.



The company is also asking employees to use AI tools to speed up their work as it lays off thousands to help offset spending on the technology.