Meta can’t simply hijack your private Insta photos

The easiest way to opt out and protect your account is to set your account to private. But if you’d like to keep your account public, go into Instagram’s settings and scroll down to the “share and reuse” tab. In the section titled “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features,” toggle the setting to “off.”

You can also change the AI settings for individual pictures and videos. Users cannot stop their audio, text and comments from being “reused” by Meta’s AI, the company said. Underage users cannot have their accounts used to generate AI images, even if they have a public account, the company said. Teen users are also barred from using the feature on other people’s accounts.

OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, ran into similar privacy concerns with the release of Sora, its AI video generator. There was one big difference: In order to use a person’s likeness for a video, that user needed to opt in. OpenAI shut down Sora in March, in part because it was very expensive to operate. (The New York Times has sued OpenAI, claiming copyright infringement of news content related to AI systems. The company has denied those claims.)

Meta’s new AI image generator is part of its broader effort to integrate AI across its social media apps, including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Threads. Along with AI images, the company has introduced “AI characters” that people can chat with and that take on different personalities. It is preparing to release an AI video generator, Muse Video, in the coming months.