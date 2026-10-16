Menopause not gradual, body might experience a 'physiological cliff' around last period: Study

Analysing more than 300 million laboratory test results from over one million women in the US and Israel, researchers at Weizmann Institute of Science identified abrupt changes in dozens of measures of bodily health and function, far beyond the familiar shifts in sex hormone levels and the loss of fertility.

Findings published in the Nature Medicine journal showed that the changes appeared in 52 of the 90 types of laboratory tests examined, covering nearly all body systems, including tests of bone health, liver and kidney function, and cholesterol levels.

The changes were found to be less pronounced among women receiving menopausal hormone therapy.