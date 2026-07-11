Melting glaciers: Europe’s heatwaves are eating the Alps alive

“We are now in a state where we should normally be in August,” said Matthias Huss, a glaciologist at the Swiss university ETH Zurich. “It is really a worrying situation.”

The glaciers of the Alps supply water across Europe for drinking, farming, generating hydropower and cooling nuclear plants. Each winter, fresh snow piles up on the glaciers, shielding them from the sun in the spring. But once the snow has melted, the ice itself begins to disappear, and the water is effectively lost to the glacier forever. That leaves less water for future use, bringing closer the day when water in Europe becomes an erratic resource.

“It’s not something that is just in 100 years or so,” Huss said. “It’s in 10, 20 years from now.”