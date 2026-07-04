Medical paradox: Why C-sections are rising in Tamil Nadu

Financial incentives drive choices

In 2022, the Centre for Economic Data & Analysis (CEDA), Ashoka University, used national-level data to find that Tamil Nadu had the highest out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for deliveries in private hospitals, averaging Rs 36,909. Further, NFHS-6 shows that the public share of institutional births has declined from 70.2% to 66.9% — a considerable decrease over a single cycle. This reflects that a growing number of individuals are using private facilities and are willing to pay for them.

Another issue lies in the divergence between C-section delivery rates in the public and private sectors. In public facilities, 39.6% of all births were delivered via C-section, representing a 3.6% increase from NFHS-5. Meanwhile, the number was 60.3% for private facilities, a reduction of 2.5% compared to the previous round. These statistics show how deeply rooted C-sections remain in the private sector, given that the majority of pregnant mothers there undergo the surgery.

The problem stems not just from changing individual preferences, but from the very structure of one of Tamil Nadu’s key initiatives: the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), which provides financial support for surgical treatments to approximately 1.48 crore people.

Operating on a fixed-package reimbursement model, the insurance company pays the hospital a predetermined fee for the surgery. From the hospital's perspective, a C-section offers a higher financial return while being relatively less time-consuming. This model has been used in multiple countries, such as Brazil, South Korea, and China, and may explain the systemic tendency to favour C-sections.

A consequence of this is demonstrated by a peer-reviewed journal article published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth. The data show that 73% of individuals who self-reported as poor had C-section deliveries in private hospitals, compared to 64% for the non-poor. This contradicts national trends. For Tamil Nadu, C-section deliveries follow a regressive structure, placing the heaviest burden on poorer individuals.