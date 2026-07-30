Media war: Hollywood fights back against MAGA takeover

Along with several entertainment industry figures, Ruffalo was seeking ways to halt the pending merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. The deal would leave MAGA ally David Ellison controlling two of the five major movie studios, alongside HBO Max and CNN. After acquiring Paramount, CBS's parent company, in 2025, Ellison pleased Donald Trump by placing anti-woke editor Bari Weiss atop the news division, throwing 60 Minutes and other programming into crisis. Variety noted his expanding empire "skews alpha male," raising concerns that studio content would align closely with MAGA messaging. Ellison’s eagerness to cater to the president — including hosting a party in his honour — likely explains why Trump’s Justice Department approved the Warner Bros bid, reportedly overruling career officials concerned about antitrust violations.

Should the merger go forward, many in Hollywood worried the new media behemoth would greenlight fewer TV shows and films, especially those that displeased Ellison’s Republican allies. CNN might become an ersatz Fox News. “Any kind of documentaries that are holding power to account will never make it to the marketplace,” Ruffalo said.