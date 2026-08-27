Mathematics in adaptive therapy: Indian-origin prof’s Math models for cancer therapy

Philip Maini, professor of Mathematical Biology at University of Oxford, has been involved in the area of anti-tumour therapies for some years in collaboration with fellow mathematicians, clinicians and biologists. His mathematical models have contributed important insights into the design of combination cancer therapy.

“We have developed mathematical models of angiogenesis, oxygen delivery and cell growth, which we are now trying to validate experimentally,” professor Maini told the university’s ‘PULSE’ platform this week.

“Ultimately, we hope this will be a tool that can predict the chemo/radiotherapy protocol that will lead to the best patient outcome,” he said.