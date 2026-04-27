Master hunters: Neanderthals were able to hunt elephants; proof is out

When a 125,000-year-old elephant skeleton, pierced by a wooden spear, was discovered in a German lake bed in 1948, it was assumed Neanderthals were not sophisticated enough to hunt such massive megafauna. Skeptics argued the spear found at the Lehringen site had likely been placed there by geological chance. For the next 78 years, the remains were treated more as a curiosity than a breakthrough.
But a reassessment of the evidence, published in the journal Nature, tells a different story: the skeleton bears distinct tool marks, the unmistakable signs of a calculated kill. The new paper proposes that original researchers operated on the flawed assumption that any sign of butchery had been erased. It was a classic case of scientific oversight, said Ivo Verheijen, a zooarchaeologist at the Lower Saxony State Office for Cultural Heritage and lead author: “Nobody found anything because nobody was truly looking.”
The taking down of a straight-tusked elephant—the largest land mammal of its time—proves Neanderthals were far from simple, opportunistic thugs. The findings show these early humans used coordinated teamwork to hunt big game 75,000 years before Homo sapiens arrived in Europe. Thomas Terberger, an archaeologist who collaborated on the project, said the evidence highlights a “crucial building block” in understanding Neanderthals, showing they possessed planning and profound landscape knowledge once thought unique to modern humans.
The original excavation was a mess, beginning with local miners hacking at sediment before an amateur archaeologist appeared. With bones pocketed by workers and no photographic records, the find was effectively reburied by seven years of litigation. Forgotten in cardboard boxes in a museum attic in neighbouring Verden, the remains sat gathering dust.
The breakthrough came when Verheijen took a closer look at the neglected crates. He realised the elephant showed signs of having been systematically dismantled. “Some of the cut marks were unmistakable,” Verheijen said. His investigation indicated the elephant was a 30-something male, standing 13 feet tall. This solitary bull was likely targeted as a safer prey option than a herd.
An 8-foot yew spear lodged between the creature’s ribs suggests high-stakes, close-quarters combat. Unlike a light javelin, the weapon’s balance implied it was designed to be driven home with immense force. Terberger inferred that Neanderthals engaged in a daring confrontation rather than hunting from the periphery. He envisioned trackers pursuing the wounded elephant to a lake, where the site became a bustling meat-processing hub.
Cut marks on the carcass, particularly inside the chest cavity, revealed deliberate anatomical butchery. The hunters harvested an estimated 7,700 pounds of meat, fat, and organs a haul that could feed a small community through an entire season.
The New York Times