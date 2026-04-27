Master hunters: Neanderthals were able to hunt elephants; proof is out

But a reassessment of the evidence, published in the journal Nature, tells a different story: the skeleton bears distinct tool marks, the unmistakable signs of a calculated kill. The new paper proposes that original researchers operated on the flawed assumption that any sign of butchery had been erased. It was a classic case of scientific oversight, said Ivo Verheijen, a zooarchaeologist at the Lower Saxony State Office for Cultural Heritage and lead author: “Nobody found anything because nobody was truly looking.”

The taking down of a straight-tusked elephant—the largest land mammal of its time—proves Neanderthals were far from simple, opportunistic thugs. The findings show these early humans used coordinated teamwork to hunt big game 75,000 years before Homo sapiens arrived in Europe. Thomas Terberger, an archaeologist who collaborated on the project, said the evidence highlights a “crucial building block” in understanding Neanderthals, showing they possessed planning and profound landscape knowledge once thought unique to modern humans.