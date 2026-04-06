Masculine shifts: Democrats pivot to find safest white boy

Joe Biden agreed. In the 2020 presidential campaign, he described himself as a “transition candidate” who would serve as a “bridge” to a more diverse and feminine future. He promised to pick a woman as vice president and to nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court, and he did. The sense of growing empowerment was reinforced by the prominence of politicians such as Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But if Democratic Party politics are any indication, the future is no longer female. Stung by the losses of Clinton and Harris, many in the party, according to multiple reports, are looking for a presidential candidate in 2028 who is straight, white and male. Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas summed up the prevailing attitude as “Let’s go find the safest white boy we can.”

The vogue for white masculinity is apparent in the enthusiasm for Graham Platner, a hard-bitten oysterman and war vet who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate in Maine. It is evident in the rise of James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, who looks like a member of the Moral Majority. It can even be seen in the makeover of Pete Buttigieg, who has acquired a beard, a splitting maul and a taste for flannel shirts.