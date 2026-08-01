Marine mayhem: How to eat a 2,000 pound fish? These orcas choose to pulverise it

But off the coast of Baja California, a group of orcas has adopted a brutal way of hunting sunfish: With an unusual manoeuvre, the orcas pulverise the giants. Erick Higuera, a marine biologist at Conexiones Terramar, a scientific organisation, described the attacks as “violent” and “chaotic,” but also “highly calculated.”

Higuera first witnessed the hunting strategy in 2021. Orcas tossed around a sunfish “like a Frisbee” before making it “explode,” he said. Now, in a study published last week in Frontiers in Ethology, Higuera and his colleagues described two events filmed in 2024 and 2025.

In the two videos, an adult orca held the carcass of a sharp-tail sunfish in its mouth. Then, another adult swam at high speed toward the sunfish. The first orca released it, and the second rammed into it, fragmenting the sunfish. As pieces floated about, a juvenile orca began eating.