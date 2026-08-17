Manipulating success | Padded bras to penis shots: Body hacks edge out athletes

Alice Bullas
Competitors in the Tour de France Femmes raised eyebrows recently after it was alleged that some riders were stuffing their bras to go faster during time trials. Race organisers started checking riders’ clothes more closely before the race.
While this story sounds like a joke, there is a real reason competitors would do this, and it all comes down to winning.
Adding extra chest padding is a strategy known among triathletes and cyclists as chest fairing. By changing the shape of your chest, it alters how air flows around the body. In cycling, less air resistance means you go faster, so even a small change can help.
Earlier this year, some Olympic ski jumpers were accused of using injections to make their penis look bigger before getting measured for their suits. Bigger measurements meant they could wear bigger suits, which create more lift in the air. The story drew enough attention for anti-doping officials to investigate.
The details may sound bizarre, but the reason behind them is not. As someone who studies human body size, shape and composition, I find these stories fascinating. They remind us that sport depends on body shape as much as fitness and hard work.
Certain body shapes make certain movements easier. Rowers are often tall with long arms and legs. Gymnasts are small and compact. Sprinters are strong and muscular, while long-distance runners tend to be lean.
However, sport keeps getting more competitive. Most professional competitors have access to the right training, good coaching, proper nutrition and recovery. So athletes increasingly have to chase marginal gains, tiny advantages that mean little alone but add up when combined.
Anything from a slightly better racing position, a lighter piece of equipment or different clothing could provide some marginal gain.
Take padded bras. In 2024, scientists ran a computer simulation study to test how chest fairing changes drag on a bike. The best chest shape cut drag by 3.6%. During a 15-mile time trial, that could save about 19.5 seconds, which is certainly enough to win or lose a race.
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has clear rules against it. One rule says clothes cannot be used to change a rider’s body shape. Another bans anything hidden under clothes to cut wind resistance. Triathletes have tried it too. In 2023, tests reported by Triathlete found that hiding a water bottle in a jersey cut drag by 5 to 7%.
The ski jumping story follows the same pattern. Scientists tested how suit size affects a jump. Making a suit just 2cm bigger increased lift by 5% and drag by 4%. That added about 2.8 metres to a jump for every extra centimetre.
Swimming had its own version of this. In 2008, Speedo released a full-body suit called the LZR Racer, built with help from NASA. Swimmers wearing it won 94% of the medals at the Beijing Olympics and broke dozens of world records in two years. Swimming’s rule-makers banned full-body suits like this in 2010.