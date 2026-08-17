Manipulating success | Padded bras to penis shots: Body hacks edge out athletes

While this story sounds like a joke, there is a real reason competitors would do this, and it all comes down to winning.

Adding extra chest padding is a strategy known among triathletes and cyclists as chest fairing. By changing the shape of your chest, it alters how air flows around the body. In cycling, less air resistance means you go faster, so even a small change can help.

Earlier this year, some Olympic ski jumpers were accused of using injections to make their penis look bigger before getting measured for their suits. Bigger measurements meant they could wear bigger suits, which create more lift in the air. The story drew enough attention for anti-doping officials to investigate.