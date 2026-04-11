Mahatma Jyotirao Phule: A light that still shows India the way

At a time when the joys of learning were denied to many, he opened pioneering schools for girls and for those kept out of formal education. He used to say, “Any improvement that comes in children through mothers is deeply valuable. Therefore, if schools are to be opened, they should first be opened for girls.”

He worked to create a new social imagination in which the classroom became an instrument of justice and equality. His vision for education inspires us greatly.

Over the last decade, we have worked to make research and innovation a cornerstone for the youth of India. Efforts are being made to create an ecosystem where young minds are encouraged to question, explore and innovate. By investing in knowledge, skills and opportunity, India is empowering its youth to become problem-solvers and drivers of national progress.

Due to his knowledge and wisdom, Mahatma Phule developed a strong understanding of areas such as agriculture, healthcare and rural development.

He often said that injustice towards our farmers and workers weakens our society. He saw how social inequalities manifested themselves in daily life, be it in the farms or in villages. Hence, he immersed himself in ensuring dignity for the poor, the downtrodden and the marginalised. At the same time, he made every possible effort to ensure social harmony was maintained.

Mahatma Phule opined, “True freedom cannot be achieved until everyone in society is granted equal rights.” And for that, he built institutions that translated this vision into action, contributing to a just society. The Satyashodhak Samaj, founded by him, was one of the most important social reform movements in modern India.

It was at the forefront of social reform, community service and furthering human dignity. It became an effective voice for women, youngsters and those living in villages. This movement reflected Mahatma Phule’s intrinsic belief that society could be strengthened by placing at its core justice, respect for every person and a spirit of collective progress.