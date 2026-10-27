Magic done, reaklism left: Now comes the hard part for Lula

At 80 years old, Lula seemed headed for a quiet exit after four decades at the centre of Brazilian political life. On Sunday, however, Lula proved everyone wrong. He won the runoff and secured a fourth non-consecutive term as Brazil’s president.

The election result is unprecedented in Brazilian politics in at least three ways. First, no Brazilian presidential candidate had ever won the first round and then lost the runoff.

Second, no Brazilian president has ever been elected to four terms. When his new term ends, Lula will have governed Brazil for 16 (non-consecutive) years – the longest democratically elected tenure in the country’s history. Third, no runoff campaign in Brazil has ever brought so many people to the streets and onto social media, supporting both sides. Unlike the first round, the second round was not quiet, nor was it decided by television ads. Brazil saw a mass mobilisation of voters, and it was ferocious.

The Brazilian left fought an uphill battle against social media platforms, economic elites, and a Supreme Electoral Court whose president was accused of trying to tip the balance to favour Bolsonaro. Lula has a long record of political miracles, and he has added another one to the list.

Lula’s victory matters well beyond Brazil’s borders, also in three ways. Globally, Brazil remains a bulwark against the rise of the far right. In recent elections across Latin America and Europe, far-right parties and leaders have advanced almost everywhere. Brazil, the world’s fourth-largest democracy, has now bucked the trend, and is a symbol that democrats elsewhere will not ignore.

Regionally, Lula has defied the so-called “incumbent curse”. Over the past decade in Latin America, governing parties have lost election after election, punished by voters for inflation, insecurity and economic stagnation. Brazil’s economy was in reasonable shape, but its gains were modest and unevenly felt. Everything pointed to a defeat, and Lula beat the odds anyway. His win is also a check on what critics have called the “Donroe Doctrine”, referring to the Trump administration’s push to bring the Western Hemisphere more firmly into the US sphere of influence through tariffs, threats and political patronage.