Lyrical lethal: Texas death row appeal targets use of rap lyrics as evidence

Prosecutors used selected verses—alleging references to gang activity and shootings—to persuade an almost entirely white jury that Broadnax, who is Black, deserved death rather than life imprisonment. His lawyers now argue this tactic weaponised racial bias to secure a lethal sentence.

Broadnax is not an isolated case. Research indicates that rap lyrics have featured in hundreds of criminal trials across 40 US states over the last half-century. While judges frequently exclude other forms of creative expression from evidence, rap is often treated as a literal diary. Experts argue this minimizes its artistic value while exploiting negative stereotypes.