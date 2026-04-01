Loyalty tests: Is MAGA anti-war? The data says no

We’ve come to think of non-MAGA Republicans as the (increasingly endangered) species of voters who may have pulled the lever for Trump, but still yearn for Reagan-style Republicanism based on the “three-legged stool” of cultural conservatism, free-market capitalism and hawkish national defense. We’ve come to think of MAGA Republicans as voters who prefer the president’s populist pitch and who bemoan endless wars.

Seen through the lens of the war with Iran, the throwback Republicans would presumably be the hawks calling for the destruction of the Iranian regime and its military capabilities, while MAGA Republicans would stand aghast. Certainly, quite a few prominent MAGA-aligned opinionators have adopted such a view.

Through the lens of the Iran conflict, one would expect throwback Republicans to be the hawks and MAGA voters to stand aghast. Yet, my polling shows MAGA believes Trump got it right. When separating respondents by whether they support Trump first or the party first, more than nine in 10 Trump-first Republicans support the Iran strikes. Only 9% of his most loyal backers say the war violates America-first policy.